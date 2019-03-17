Loretta C. Scanlon, 84, passed away on March 14, 2019. She was born in North Attleboro, the daughter of the late Doris A. (DeBlois) and Dorily P. Sarazin. She raised her six children in Holliston and met her surviving husband of 33 years, Robert W. Scanlon, where they spent many years living in Hopkinton before retiring to Ashland. She received her nursing degree from St. Elizabeths School of Nursing in Boston in 1954. She spent most of her 40+ nursing years at Leonard Morse Hospital in Natick. Her favorite time was working in Obstetrics. Loretta was a devote catholic and served as a Eucharistic Minister for over 30 years. She is also survived by her sister Jeanette Bristol of PA, brother Maxim Sarazin and his wife Beverly of Eastham, sister Carol Chace and her late husband George Chace of Dennis. Her six children, Daniel Sullivan of Orleans, Neal and Nancy Sullivan of Medfield, Pamela and Steven Missaggia of Brookline, N.H., Patricia and Robert Baldwin of Punta Gorda, Fl, Laura Sullivan of Kingston, N.Y. and Thomas Sullivan of Worcester, stepchildren; Marcia and Roger Manchester, Linda and Andy Taylor both from Encinitas, CA, Robert Jr. and Leslie Scanlon of Newbury and Richard Scanlon of VA Beach, VA. She loved her eight grandchildren, Chelsea and Kyle Missaggia, Jessie Gifford and Katherine Reynolds, Christopher Sullivan, Sean, Briana and Kayla Sullivan. She also had six step grandchildren and one step great-grandchild. Loretta leaves behind many friends who always enjoyed her companionship and her smile. Loretta truly enjoyed her family and friends, cooking, painting, knitting, playing cards and even attempted golf! She will be greatly missed. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, March 25, at 10 a.m. at St. Matthew's Church, 105 Southville Rd., Southboro, MA. Calling hours are Sunday, March 24, from 3 - 5 p.m. at Matarese Funeral Home, 325 Main St., Ashland MA. www.mataresefuneral.com Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary