|
|
Lorine D. Farrington, 51, of Framingham passed away Sat. June 1, 2019 at home. She was born and raised in Framingham and had lived there for many years. She had also been a resident of Hopkinton and Holliston. Her life revolved around music. She loved reading and writing music and was an avid musician. She was an accomplished guitar player and singer and played with Teekwood Green for over 10 years. She is survived by her children Ian M. Hall and his wife Katy of Grafton, Hannah C. Hall of San Francisco, CA, Laurel A. Park and her boyfriend Kenny Hayes of GA, and Clay Jo-Mac Alexander; her 3 grandchildren Patrick, Nora, and Emma; her father Harold Pendergast and his wife Peg of Webster; her mother Carol Miller and her late husband Larry; a step-mother Dorothy Fahey and her husband Jim of Bellingham; 4 brothers Joe Pendergast, Robbie Miller, Russell Miller, and Lance Carter all of MA; 2 sisters Shannon Bogolea of Whitinsville and Andrea Miller of LA; her longtime boyfriend Bruce Alexander, and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Funeral services will be held Sat. June 8, 2019 at 10 AM in the Cornerstone Church, 5 Hartford Ave. East, Uxbridge, MA. Memorial donations may be made to benefit Lorines son Clayton Alexander at www.bumafuneralhome. com/obituaries/Lorine-D- Farrington?obId=4451499#/ obituaryInfo. Arrangements by Buma Funeral Home, Uxbridge.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on June 6, 2019