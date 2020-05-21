|
Lorraine A. (Rizzatti) Bean, 91 of Sudbury, Ma passed away on May 18, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, NY, the daughter of the late Gino and Amelia Rizzatti. She was the beloved wife of Frank J. Bean Jr., who predeceased her in 2019, with who she shared 67 years of marriage. Cherished mother of Deborah Walley (Bradley) of and Medway, MA and Richard Bean (Sheila) of Marlboro, Ma. Beloved grandmother of Brittney Walley of Medway, Ma. Sister-in-law to Beverly and Ron Heuer of FL, Eddie and Linda Bean of NH, Madilyn and Cliff Tilton of NH, and Melvin Bean of NH. Lorraine worked as a Bookkeeper over the years in Sudbury and the surrounding towns. Lorraine loved her family as well as everyone she met. She had a gift for gab and a great sense of humor. She loved to dance with her husband at Social Clubs. Lorraine love to travel and looked forward to her many adventures. Due to COVID-19, Funeral services will be private at the Duckett-Waterman Funeral Home in Sudbury, MA. Her final resting place will be at Mountain View Cemetery in Shrewsbury, Ma In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations to the .
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 21, 2020