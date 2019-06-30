|
|
Lorraine Annette Levine, 76, of Marlborough, passed away in her sleep on Friday June 28th, 2019. She was born in Ware on Sunday April 11th, 1943. Lorraine was daughter to the late Nicholas Salvo and Pasqua- lina (Evangelista) Salvo and sister to the late Ralph Salvo of Ware. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Jacob Levine, two sons, Daniel Levine and Matthew Levine, his wife Ingrid and 3 grandchildren: Finn, Mina and Yulie. She is also survived by three sisters and their fam- ilies; Mary Salvo, Olga and Bill Lieberman and their two sons, Andrew and David; Delores and Henry Barrett and their three sons, Michael, Steven and Eric; and by close family Tony and Sarah Masella, Jennifer Masella Blackman and David Blackman, their children, Connor and Fiona, and Benjamin Masella and Allison Segal. Lorraine graduated from Barre High School in 1961 and earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst in 1965. She worked as a Researcher in Biology and Genetics for Tufts New England Medical Center. After retiring, she worked as a Real Estate Agent in the Marlborough area. People that knew Lorraine would remember her for her cooking. Despite battling Rheumatoid Arthritis for 51 years, she enjoyed cooking meals for large groups of people. Lorraine was also an avid watercolor painter. She liked to paint landscapes. She enjoyed playing games such as Mahjong and Scrabble with friends and could mysteriously produce a deck of cards whenever the need would arise. She loved to attend the theatre, especially musicals. Her favorite, by far, was Les Miserables. She was a longtime member of the Museum of Science and would frequently visit new exhibits every few months. One of her favorite things to do was to take her grandchildren to learn about science even though it was extremely painful for her to move around. Traveling was also something that Lorraine enjoyed. She, with her husband Jacob, drove across the entire contiguous United States visiting most of the states and major attractions. She also took trips to Italy, England, Germany, Switzerland and Denmark. Lorraine was a constant source of love and support for her entire family and will be missed by all. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 4 p.m. at the John P. Rowe Funeral Home Inc., 57 Main Street, Marlborough, MA. There will be a calling hour from 3-4 p.m. also at the Funeral Home. Following cremation, burial will be at a later date. The family requests that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to: , 29 Crafts Street, Suite 100 Newton, Massachusetts 02458, www.arthritis.org.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on June 30, 2019