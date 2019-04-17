|
Lorraine E. (Wellen) Hellen, 98, of Hud- son, MA, passed away peacefully, on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Life Care Center of Acton, with her family by her side, after a brief period of declining health. Calling Hours will be held from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m., on Sunday, April 21, 2019, at Tighe Hamilton Regional Funeral Home, 50 Central St., Hudson, MA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 22, 2019, at Saint Mich- ael Parish, 21 Manning St., Hudson, MA. Burial will be private at a later time. For the complete obituary, please visit www.tighehamilton.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 17, 2019