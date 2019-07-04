Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
2:30 PM
Lorraine H. Price

Lorraine H. Price Obituary
Lorraine Helene Raynee Price, age 84, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at her home in Natick, Massachusetts. Originally from New Jersey, she was predeceased by her adoring husband Robert Price in 2016. Devoted mother to Scott Price, Heidi Price, Barry Price and Alan Price. Proud grandmother to Taylor Price, Jennifer Kuhlmann, Katie Scanland, Ruby Price, Hudson Price, Jackson Price and Vaughan Price. Great-grandmother to Noah, JD and Gracie Kuhlmann and Ezekiel Scanland. A funeral service will be held at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 1668 Beacon Street, BROOKLINE, 02445 on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 2:30 pm. Interment to follow at Framingham-Natick Jewish Cemetery. Details of the memorial observance will be announced at the service. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider donations to NCJW.org. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel 617-232-9300. www. stanetskybrookline.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on July 4, 2019
