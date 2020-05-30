Lorraine McCabe, 89 of Hopkinton passed away at home peacefully on Thursday 5/28/2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was a devoted wife, Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother. Lorraine was pre-deceased by her husband Robert, and leaves her adult children | Judy Gifford, Tom & his wife Carol McCabe, Joe McCabe, and Mary Chiavarini. She also leaves 9 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren, which she adored. She remained best friends with Mary Walkup, spanning the past 80 years. Lorraine loved music and especially loved dancing along to the Holliston Senior Center orchestra, which she attended each Friday when they played. She enjoyed spending time with her family, backyard barbeques were a favorite with neighbors, friends attending, but especially looked forward to summer vacations in New Hampshire with extended family. Services are private at this time. www.mataresefuneral. com.



