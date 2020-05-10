|
Lorraine R. (Trudeau) Fricault, 100, of Southborough died on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Beaumont Rehab & Skilled Nursing of Westborough after a period of declining health. She was the beloved wife of the late Roland 'Bill' Fricault who passed away in 1983. Lorraine was raised in Marlborough and one of her first jobs was server in the dinning room for the former Normal School in Framingham, she then was the server for the headmaster of St Mark's School. Later Lorraine was the friendly lunch lady for Southborough Schools. After retirement from serving lunch to the children, she worked for Southborough Drug as a sales clerk.. It was an enjoyable job for her as she knew most of the folks coming in to the store. Lorraine was an active member of St Anne Church of Southborough where she was on the Alter Committee. Lorraine was an amazing seamstress and baker and also gifted gardener. She is survived by her daughters, Germaine Valentine of Southborough; her grandchildren, Marianne Fafara, Joan Frederick, Felicite Laspesa, Genevieve and Yolande Valentine; her siblings, Benoit and Louis Trudeau,Teresa Bryce, Claire Condry, Jacqueline Erwin; Her 7 great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her daughter, Louise Frederick; her grandson David Frederick and her siblings, Joseph, Paul 'Butch', Charles, Francis and Cecile Trudeau, and Yvonne Fricault. There will be a visiting hour held on Tuesday, May 12, from 10:30 to 11:30 at the Morris Funeral Home, 40 Main Street, Southborough, where they will be following the pandemic rules for gathering. A graveside service will follow at 12, noon at the Southborough Rural Cemetery. To leave words of condolence to the family, please visit www.morrisSouthboroughfuneral.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 10, 2020