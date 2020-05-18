|
Lorraine T. (Blais) Croteau, 90, a longtime resident of Marlborough, peacefully passed away on May 16, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Arthur A. Croteau, who predeceased her in 2011, with whom she shared 59 years of marriage. Lorraine is survived by her daughters, Dianne Candido and her husband John of Franklin, MaryAlice Croteau and her life partner, Ron Boul of Hampton, New Hampshire and her son, Richard A. Croteau and his fiancee, Maryellen Desaro of Winter Garden, Florida, five loving grandchildren, Marc, Nicole, April, Aime and Dominique, two cherished great grandchildren, Gabriella and Juliana, her sister, Rejeanne Stevens and her husband, Dave of Boylston, as well as many nieces and nephews. Besides her adored husband Arthur, Lorraine was predeceased by her siblings, Roger Blais, Jeanne Desrosiers, Rene Blais, Archie Blais and Claudette Stephan. Lorraine's family would like to thank the Reservoir Center for Health & Rehab in Marlborough for their kindness and wonderful care. Due to the current health restrictions, Lorraine's family will honor and celebrate her life at a later date to be announced. For Lorraine's full obituary, please visit www.slatteryfuneralhome.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 18, 2020