|
|
Rev. Louis C. Dufour, of Seabrook, N.H. and Maynard, MA, died on March 12, 2020 in D'Youville Senior Care in Lowell. He was 89. Father Dufour was born in Lawrence on December 2, 1930, the son of the late Chanel G. and Bernadette L. (Hemond) Dufour. Following his 1948 graduation from Central Catholic High School in Lawrence, he entered Saint Johns Seminary in Boston. He was ordained in 1958 in Boston. Among other assignments in the Archdiocese of Boston, Father Dufour served at St. Bridget Parish in Maynard for 20 years, as well as at St. Michael Parish in Bedford. Father Dufour was a longtime resident of Seabrook, N.H. He was a devoted son to his late mother Bernadette. Father Dufour was an avid skier and cherished his ski trips to Europe with friends and family. He enjoyed biking, listening to classical music and playing the piano. In retirement, he enjoyed reading and putting together jigsaw puzzles. Father Dufour is survived by his siblings Dr. Paul Dufour and wife Doris of Dracut; Emile Dufour and husband Fred Riley of Lowell; Henri Dufour and wife Margaret of Westborough; his sister-in-law Germaine Dufour of Holden; his nieces, Suzanne Deedy, Linda McHugh and Maidread McEachern; nephews, Joseph, Kevin and Henri Dufour and several grand-nieces and grand-nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, Chanel Dufour and Rev. Rene Dufour and nephew, Paul Dufour. The family would like to thank the staff at D'Youville Senior Care for their care and compassion. Out of caution due to the coronavirus outbreak, there will be no calling hours. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, March 21, at 1 p.m. at St. Bridget Church, 1 Percival Street, Maynard. Burial will follow in St. Bridget Cemetery, Maynard. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Clergy Health and Retirement Trust visit website: (https://clergytrust.org/ways-to-give). Arrangements under the care of Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Maynard. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.fowler-kennedy.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 15, 2020