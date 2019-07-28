|
Louis Louie Giannetti, Jr, 62, longtime former resident of Sudbury, passed away July 23, 2019 at Massachusetts General Hospital with his family by his side after battling an extended illness. He was the beloved husband of 40 years of Joanne Jody Giannetti of Livermore Falls, ME. Loving father of Courtney Giannetti of Livermore Falls, ME and Louis Giannetti III and his fiance Caitlin Mannix of Norwood. Louie also leaves behind his two sisters and their spouses, Gail & Joe Arena and Paula & Larry Ciampi, as well as many nephews and nieces. Louie was predeceased by his sister Diane Cassavant. Louie worked for the Town of Sudbury DPW for many years. He loved motorcycles, trucks, landscaping, and was well known for his gift of gab. Services will be held at a later date. For online guest book, please visit www. Duckett-Waterman.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on July 28, 2019