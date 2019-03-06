|
It is with deep sadness that we, the family of Louis J. Zaniboni, a former resident of both Natick and Framingham, MA announce his death on Feb 16, 2019 at the age of 84. Lou was born on September 7, 1934 to the late Louis Zaniboni and Mena Baga Zaniboni in Hyde Park, MA. He is survived by his loving wife Bebe Zaniboni, and by his three children and six grandchildren. Lou was the beloved father of sons, Steve and Jim Zaniboni and daughter, Cindi Deloach, the adored grandfather of Nick and Joe Zaniboni, Lauren and Michelle Zaniboni, and Max and Isabella Deloach. Along with his parents, he was predeceased by his loving brother and sister, Richard Zaniboni and Rita Grignaffini. After his graduation from Natick High School, class of 1954, and Cheshire Academy, CT, class of 1955, Lou worked as Vice President of Purchasing for Perini Corporation. He was a great athlete and an avid Boston sports fan. For the past several years, he had lived in San Diego, CA where he was able to attend the family gatherings he cherished and cheer on his children and grandchildren in all of their pursuits, be it sports, theater, or music. A Mass in celebration of his life was held on Thursday, February 28 at St. Therese of Carmel Church, San Diego, CA. Lou was loved by many and his presence in the lives of family and friends will be profoundly missed. In his loving memory... let each of us in our own hearts and in our own way be channels of peace, love and mercy in our world.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 6, 2019