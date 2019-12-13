Home

Louis M. Sandman

Louis M. Sandman, 82, son of the late Eli and Dora Sandman passed away in Boston on December 12, 2019. Louis grew up in Worcester and lived in Framingham from 1966 to 2018. Louis was autistic, which was not recognized or treated during his childhood. He graduated from Classical High School in Worcester and Clark University, where he majored in history. In his 50s, he returned to college and earned a degree in computer science from Framingham State College and subsequently worked as a programmer, an occupation in which he found comfort. Louis was an amateur astronomer and photographer. He leaves his wife of 55 years, Joan (Rosenstein) Sandman, his children Ellen and Steven Sandman, and a brother, Michael A. Sandman. Arrangements under the direction of Brezniak Funeral Directors-www.brezniakfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Dec. 13, 2019
