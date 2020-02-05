|
Louis Gerald "Jerry'" Samia, 80 of Wells, Maine formerly of Bellingham, MA, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020 at the Massachusetts General Hospital after a fall. Calling hours will be on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 12 - 2 p.m. in the Medway Community Church, Medway, funeral service to follow. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 2 p.m., in the Church of the Cape, Cape Porpoise, ME. Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home, Medway, MA. www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 5, 2020