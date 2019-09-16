|
Mr. Louis Varrichione Jr., 84, of Milford MA, died Friday, September 13, 2019 at his residence after an illness. He was the be- loved husband of Leona A. (Archambault) Varrichione. Mr. Varrichione was born in Framingham MA, the son of the late Louis and the late Louise F. (Varrichione) Varrichione. He was a graduate of Natick High School, Class of 1954 and a graduate of UMASS-Amherst, Class of 1960. He later obtained his masters degree in education from UMASS-Amherst in 1968. He also attended various National Science Foundation courses during his teaching career. Mr. Varrichione began his teaching career at Maynard Junior High School from 1960 to 1968. He then taught science at Ashland High School from 1968 until his retirement in 1997. Mr. Varrichione also had a distinguished career in Massachusetts high school and collegiate athletics as a coach and official. His greatest achievements came in football, when he was an assistant coach on the 1975 Milford High School Super Bowl Champion Scarlet Hawks and the 1996 League Champion Worcester State College Lancers. From 1982 to 1993 he served as an assistant offensive line coach for the Harvard University Crimson, during which time they were Ivy League Champions in 1982. Mr. Varrichione was also inducted into the M.I. W.A. Hall of Fame in 1986 for outstanding coaching and contributions to Massachusetts wrestling. Along with his beloved wife, he is survived by his five children: Virginia A., wife of Dean Barham of Merrimack NH, Nancy L., wife of Glenn Herrick formerly of Maynard MA and presently of Dripping Springs TX, Louis Varrichione IV, and his wife Gina of Bristol RI, Susan C., wife of Daniel Bonner formerly of Northboro MA and presently of Dripping Springs TX, Daniel L. Varrichione and his wife Christina Ferrari of Eastport NY;20 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; 1 brother: Edward Varrichione of Florida; 1 sister: Grace, wife of John Andronica of Winston-Salem NC; also several nieces and nephews. Mr. Varrichione was the brother of the late Robert Varrichione, the late Richard Varrichione and the late Carol Varrichione. His funeral will be held Friday September 20th at 11am from the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 19 Winter Street, Milford MA. Burial will follow in St. Marys Cemetery in Milford MA. Visiting hours will be held Thursday (September 19th) from 5pm to 8pm. For complete obituary and condolence book, please visit www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Sept. 16, 2019