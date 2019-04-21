|
Louise D. (Henshon) Herdman, 75, passed away on April 15, 2019 at the UMass Memorial Hospital-University Campus. Louise is survived by her sons Stephen Herdman and his wife Maura, Scott Herdman and his wife Glaiz and her grandchildren Tess, Declan, Grace, Joshua, all whom live in Northborough. Louise also leaves her niece, Kim McCormack of Medway, who was loved as a daughter, and her grand-niece Hailey, who was loved as a granddaughter. She leaves one sister Jo-Anne McCormack and her husband Francis of Medfield and her nephews Fran and Timothy McCormack. Louises niece Shannon McCormack preceded her in death. Louise was born in Somerville, MA to the late John J and Dorothy G (Furlong) Henshon. She spent her childhood in Framingham, attended Marion High School - Class of 1961 and earned her Associate Degree in Accounting at the former Burdett School of Business, Boston. She raised her family in Holliston and worked many years as an accounting office manager. In 2013 she moved to Northborough to be closer to her beloved family. Family and friends were everything to Louise. Over the years she continued the bonds of friendship with high school friends and cherished being with her children and grandchildren. She was the true epitome of Faith, Family, and Laughter. Louise had a knack for decorating and enjoyed offering her talents whenever she could. Calling hours will be held from 4-7pm on Wednesday, April 24th, at Hays Funeral Home, 56 Main Street, Northborough. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Thursday, April 25th at St. Rose of Lima Parish, 244 W. Main Street, Northborough. As Louise was herself a cancer survivor, please consider helping others through a memorial donation to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Avenue, Boston, MA 02215 (www.dana-farber.org) To leave a condolence, please visit www.HaysFuneralHome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 21, 2019