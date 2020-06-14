Louise J. Mogan
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Louise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louise Joanne (Pantanella) Mogan, 98, died peacefully and comfortably on May 16, 2020 at Saint Patrick's Manor, following a period of declining health. She was born in Waltham on September 24, 1921, the daughter of the late Louis Pantanella and Esther Pantanella. Louise spent her formative years in Waltham, has resided in Framingham for the past ten years and previously in Maynard.She enjoyed playing cards and her family was the most important part of her life and the time she spent with them. Louise was the mother of Sharon A. Brennan and her husband John of Framingham and Colleen Sampson and her husband Paul of Twin Mountain, NH and the late Michele J. Daniels and Peter M. Mogan. Also survived by seven grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren. Funeral services and interment in Calvary Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, gifts in Louise's memory may be sent to the St. Patrick's Manor, 863 Central Street, Framingham, MA. 01701. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of Wayland. For condolences, please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John C. Bryant Funeral Home
56 Pemberton Road
Wayland, MA 01778
(508) 653-4220
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved