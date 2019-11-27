|
Louise Marion (Bonin) Morse , 74, died Monday, November 25, 2019 at UMass Memorial | Marlborough Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Frank Bonin and Charlotte (Gates) Bellevue and the wife of Ronald B. Morse, Sr. to whom she had been married for 58 years. After attending Grafton High School, Louise went on to work for Raytheon until her retirement in 2006. Among her hobbies, she enjoyed roller skating and crafting ceramics. Besides her husband, she is survived by her son, Ronald B. Morse, Jr. of Provincetown, MA, her daughter, Michelle Henderson and her husband Keith of Ayer, MA and 11 nieces and nephews. Louise was also the sister of the late Edith Pye and Frank Bonin, Jr. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 5:00 | 7:00pm at the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA. Burial will be private.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Nov. 27, 2019