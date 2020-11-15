Louise W. (Wulfert) Doane, 84, of Medway passed away October 28, 2020 at Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center, Westborough. She was the beloved wife of David A. Doane for 55 years. She was also the devoted mother of Timothy D. Doane and a resident of Medway for over 50 years. Louise is survived by her husband, David A. and her son, Timothy D. and his wife Melinda I. Doane of Safety Harbor, Florida; her brother, Carl H. Wulfert of Central Square, New York, and loving nieces and nephews and cousins. Additionally, she is survived by many dear friends, some of which she knew for almost her entire life. A complete obituary and arrangements may be found at www.bumafuneralhome.com