Luciano Pecorella, 90, of Framingham passed away Sunday Dec. 22, 2019. He was the husband of Paula (Spagnolo) Pecorella for 65 years. A longtime resident of Framingham, he worked for Concept Industries in Framingham retiring in 1984. Mr. Pecorella was an avid gardener and loyal fan of the NE Patriots. In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Paul Pecorella and his wife Darlene of Framingham, Nancy Flanders and her husband James of Ravenna, OH, and Joseph Pecorella of Framingham, seven grandchildren, Andrew, Christopher, Cindy, David, Michael, Alexandra, and Katilyn, 8 great- grandchildren, and two sisters, Paula and Laura Pecorella, both of Italy. He was the father of the late Pino Pecorella. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, Dec. 27th at 11:00am in St. Tarcisius Parish, 562 Waverly St. Framingham, MA. Calling hours will be held Friday from 9:00-10:30am at the Matarese Funeral Home, 325 Main St. Ashland, MA. mataresefuneral.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Dec. 24, 2019