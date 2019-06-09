|
|
Lucien Stern Lu Thalheimer, Jr. passed away peacefully on June 6, 2019 at the age of 91. Lu managed to stay in his own home until the very end and died with family nearby, knowing he was where he wanted to be. Lu was a generous, self- sufficient, modest man of high intelligence, typifying the Greatest Generation. He was born in Albany, NY in 1928, earned an economics degree at Yale University and later worked toward a Masters Degree at Rutgers University. Lu was in the United States Army during the Korean War from 1950 to 1952 where he served as a military policeman in Stuttgart, Germany. His working career started as a buyer for Filenes, but soon switched to banking when he joined the Federal Reserve Bank in Boston where he worked for decades as a regulator until his retirement in 1993. Since then, Lu has been content to stay at home, care for his house, and contribute his time to charities such as Meals on Wheels. Lu enjoyed classical music, golf, tennis, football, skiing, camping, crossword puzzles, chocolate cake, and spending time with family. He was a magnificent provider, protector, mentor and patriarch of the Thalheimer family. Lus wife of 55 years, Astrid Hanson, predeceased him in 2011. Lu is survived by his children Erich and his wife Linda and Kristin and her husband Dean, his grandchildren William and Rachael, nephew Verne; and by all those who adored him. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Lus favorite place to be, the Tanglewood Music Shed in Lenox, MA (https://www.bso.org/Forms/Donation/). Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of Wayland. For condolences please visit www.johncbryantfuneral home.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on June 9, 2019