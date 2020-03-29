Home

POWERED BY

Services
Driscoll Funeral Home & Cremation Service
309 S Main St
Haverhill, MA 01835
(978) 374-0000
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucille Cain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucille Cain

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucille Cain Obituary
Lucille (LaFrance) Cain, age 99, passed away peacefully on March 22, 2020 at home after a brief illness surrounded by her family. She was a longtime resident of Wayland, MA and recently moved in with her son and family last year. She loved to read and it was difficult for the rest of us to keep pace with her. In her younger years she was also an avid knitter and quilter. Lucille was a registered nurse and a proud graduate of the Peter Bent Brigham School of Nursing, Class of 1942. Survived by a sister Dorothy Young of Sarasota FL; daughter and her husband Patricia and Dana Anderson of Dudley, MA; son and his wife Michael and Emily Cain of Bradford, MA; 6 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Peter A. Cain and daughter Sandra VanValkenburg of Wayland, MA and 2 brothers Donald LaFrance and John LaFrance of Florida. Services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Lucille memory to , 75 Sylvan Street, Danvers, MA 01923 or at [email protected] Arrangements by Driscoll Funeral Home, Haverhill. For guestbook, visit www.driscollcares.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucille's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -