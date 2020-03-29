|
|
Lucille (LaFrance) Cain, age 99, passed away peacefully on March 22, 2020 at home after a brief illness surrounded by her family. She was a longtime resident of Wayland, MA and recently moved in with her son and family last year. She loved to read and it was difficult for the rest of us to keep pace with her. In her younger years she was also an avid knitter and quilter. Lucille was a registered nurse and a proud graduate of the Peter Bent Brigham School of Nursing, Class of 1942. Survived by a sister Dorothy Young of Sarasota FL; daughter and her husband Patricia and Dana Anderson of Dudley, MA; son and his wife Michael and Emily Cain of Bradford, MA; 6 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Peter A. Cain and daughter Sandra VanValkenburg of Wayland, MA and 2 brothers Donald LaFrance and John LaFrance of Florida. Services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Lucille memory to , 75 Sylvan Street, Danvers, MA 01923 or at [email protected] Arrangements by Driscoll Funeral Home, Haverhill. For guestbook, visit www.driscollcares.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 29, 2020