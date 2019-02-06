|
Lucille "Lu" Cali, 89, of Hudson and formerly of Sudbury, passed away February 3, 2018 after her brave battle with cancer. She was the devoted wife of Lawrence J. Cali Sr., of Hudson and the cherished mother of her son Lawrence Cali, Jr. and his wife Fay, her daughter Lauren (Cali) Claffey and her husband Chris, and her Grandsons James and Nicholas Cali. An avid tennis player and golfer, she devoted her life to her family and her community serving as a volunteer at the American Red Cross Blood Drives as well as Emerson Hospital, as a Scout Leader, CCD teacher, and a member of the Villagers and Newcomers Clubs in Sudbury. Calling hours will be held Thursday, February 7 from 4-7 PM at the Duckett-J.S. Waterman & Sons Home of Memorial Tribute, 656 Boston Post Road/Route 20, Sudbury. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. For the online guest book, please visit Duckett-Water man.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 6, 2019