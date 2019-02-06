Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duckett Funeral Home of J. S. Waterman
656 Boston Post Road
Sudbury, MA 01776
(978) 443-5777
For more information about
Lucille Cali
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Duckett Funeral Home of J. S. Waterman
656 Boston Post Road
Sudbury, MA 01776
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucille Cali
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucille Cali


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lucille Cali Obituary
Lucille "Lu" Cali, 89, of Hudson and formerly of Sudbury, passed away February 3, 2018 after her brave battle with cancer. She was the devoted wife of Lawrence J. Cali Sr., of Hudson and the cherished mother of her son Lawrence Cali, Jr. and his wife Fay, her daughter Lauren (Cali) Claffey and her husband Chris, and her Grandsons James and Nicholas Cali. An avid tennis player and golfer, she devoted her life to her family and her community serving as a volunteer at the American Red Cross Blood Drives as well as Emerson Hospital, as a Scout Leader, CCD teacher, and a member of the Villagers and Newcomers Clubs in Sudbury. Calling hours will be held Thursday, February 7 from 4-7 PM at the Duckett-J.S. Waterman & Sons Home of Memorial Tribute, 656 Boston Post Road/Route 20, Sudbury. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. For the online guest book, please visit Duckett-Water man.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duckett Funeral Home of J. S. Waterman
Download Now