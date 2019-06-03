|
Lucille I. (Turner) Brigham, 98, a life-long resident of Marlborough, passed away peacefully on May 28th at Coleman House in Northborough. Born in Marlborough, Lucille was the daughter of the late Stanley and Alice (Combes) Turner. In 2001 she was pre- deceased by her husband, Clifton E. Brigham, to whom she was married for 56 years. She lived in Marlborough all of her life. Lucille graduated in 1939 from Marlborough High School. She worked as a hairdresser in her home (Lucilles Beauty Salon) for twenty-five years. Her summers were spent with friends and family in York, ME. She is survived by her son, Clifton R. Brigham of Fram- ingham; her two daughters, Susan OMalley and husband John OMalley of Marlborough; Nancy Brigham of Northborough; and one sister, Jeanne Thivierge of Marlborough. She has one granddaughter, Nancy Brusco and husband Paul Brusco of Marlborough; and one grandson, John J. OMalley and wife Tammy of Holly Springs, North Carolina; and four great grandchildren, Lindsay, Trevor, Morgan, and Nate. Lucille was pre-deceased by her brother, Clifford Turner, and by her sisters, Dorothy Hannagan, Lorraine Quimby, Ruth Gabriel, and Rita Holt. She was a home-maker, loving wife, mother, grand- mother, and great-grandmother, and will always be remembered for her love, devotion, and generosity to her family and friends. Private funeral arrange- ments are under the direction of the William R. Short and Son Funeral Home of Marlborough. For those who desire, the family kindly suggests that memorial gifts in Lucilles memory be sent to: Lee Anne Hooley, Talking Book Library, 3 Salem Square, Worcester MA 01608
Published in MetroWest Daily News on June 3, 2019