Lucy A. (Sorrenti) Zagami, 87 of Marlborough and formerly of Watertown and Weston, MA, died on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. Lucy was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Domenic "Tom" Zagami in 2011. Lucy was born in Belmont, Mass. on November 4, 1932, the daughter of the late James and Concetta (Bella) Sorrenti. She graduated from Belmont High School in 1950. She was the Office Manager for the family plumbing & heating business for over 30 years. Lucy is survived by her 2 sons, Michael and his wife Janine Zagami, Thomas and his wife Carolyn Zagami; a daughter, Gina Couture, all of Marlborough; 6 grandchildren, Michael, Steven, Christopher, Nicholas, Richard and Ryan; 2 great-grandchildren, Vincent and Domenic and many nieces and nephews. Besides her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Anthony Sorrenti and a sister, Mary LaFauci. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Private services were held. Lucy's family would like to express their deepest gratitude for the loving care provided by her caregivers, Donna, Judy, Stacey and Jen. The Short & Rowe Funeral Home, 95 West Main Street, Marlborough, MA is in care of the arrangements. For more information and to view an on line memorial please visit, www.shortandrowefuneralhome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 22, 2020