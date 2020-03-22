Home

POWERED BY

Services
William R Short & Son Funeral Home
95 W Main St
Marlborough, MA 01752
(508) 485-0180
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucy Zagami
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucy A. Zagami

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucy A. Zagami Obituary
Lucy A. (Sorrenti) Zagami, 87 of Marlborough and formerly of Watertown and Weston, MA, died on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. Lucy was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Domenic "Tom" Zagami in 2011. Lucy was born in Belmont, Mass. on November 4, 1932, the daughter of the late James and Concetta (Bella) Sorrenti. She graduated from Belmont High School in 1950. She was the Office Manager for the family plumbing & heating business for over 30 years. Lucy is survived by her 2 sons, Michael and his wife Janine Zagami, Thomas and his wife Carolyn Zagami; a daughter, Gina Couture, all of Marlborough; 6 grandchildren, Michael, Steven, Christopher, Nicholas, Richard and Ryan; 2 great-grandchildren, Vincent and Domenic and many nieces and nephews. Besides her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Anthony Sorrenti and a sister, Mary LaFauci. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Private services were held. Lucy's family would like to express their deepest gratitude for the loving care provided by her caregivers, Donna, Judy, Stacey and Jen. The Short & Rowe Funeral Home, 95 West Main Street, Marlborough, MA is in care of the arrangements. For more information and to view an on line memorial please visit, www.shortandrowefuneralhome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -