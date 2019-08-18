|
Lucy Mary (Trotta) Albertini, 94, passed away Sunday, August 11th, 2019 with her loving family at her side. Lucy was born on November, 24th, 1924, the daughter of the late Armando and Adolorata (Del Rosso) Trotta. Lucy worked for several years for the U.S. Government at the Army Labs in Natick as a Food Researcher. She enjoyed singing, playing bingo, going to Casinos and cruising with her husband. In her later years she enjoyed painting. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family, her children and especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She was pre deceased by her husband of 60 years Joseph, her son James, and her brothers and sisters Emilio Trotta, Vera Cadieux, John Trotta, Mary Sozio, Eva Scarborough, Anna Tosti, James Trotta and Antoinette Durand. Lucy leaves her children Ronald Albertini of Blairsville, GA, Joseph Albertini and his wife Patricia of Sarasota, FL, Paula Davis and her husband Eugene (Mickey) of Hudson and Anthony Albertini and his wife Sharon of Hudson, 8 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, August 24th at 11:00 AM in Saint Michael Church, 21 Manning St., Hudson, MA. Burial will follow in St. Michael Cemetery Hudson. The family would like to thank the staff at the Northborough Beaumont Nursing Facility and the Salmon VNA and Hospice for their excellent and loving care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Lucy Albertini to The Susan B. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. Tighe Hamilton Regional Funeral Home, 50 Central St. Hudson is assisting the family with all arrangements.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 18, 2019