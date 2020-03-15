Home

William R Short & Son Funeral Home
95 W Main St
Marlborough, MA 01752
(508) 485-0180
Lucy M. Underkoffler, 87 of Marlborough, died peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Lucy was born in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on December 16, 1932, the daughter of the late Louis and Rosina (Lunnoui) Castello. Lucy was the widow of Gene R. Underkoffler, who died in 2014, after 57 years of marriage. She was a dedicated, loving, and selfless wife and mother. She enjoyed bingo, shopping, loved, and was loved by, her many friends, and was the matriarch of the neighborhood. Lucy was known for her sense of humor, and her infectious laugh. Lucy is survived by her son, Russel, and his wife Janice (Adams) Underkoffler of Bolivia, her daughter, Lisa and her husband John Ashby of Los Angeles; her two loving grandchildren, Harrison and Garrett Ashby of California; a sister, Antoinette Nigglio of PA; a brother, John Castello of PA, and several nieces and nephews. Lucy and Gene will be laid to rest in Massachusetts National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations in Lucys name to the Marlborough Senior Center where she enjoyed her final years making new friends and enjoying the many activities that the facility provides. Mailing Address: 40 New Street, Marlborough, MA 01752 The Short & Rowe Funeral Home, 95 West Main St., Marlborough, MA, is in care of the arrangements.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 15, 2020
