Lydia Ramona Dumas, wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, sister and friend, passed away the morning of March 10th, 2020 after 76 light filled years with us. A resident of Framingham for most of her life, Lydia brought joy to all who knew her. Known for her infectious laugh and ever present smile, she found a way to take the high road regardless of the situation. Her ability to make a subtle comment that brought a smile to your face in the moment, but as the minutes passed made you laugh uncontrollably, was unmatched. Lydia truly found the joy in life and made the moments with family and friends count as if they would last forever. Lydia was the daughter of Nicholas and Teresa Zaffino, and sister to Dominic, Richard, Nicholas, Elia, Ellie, Olga, and Elaine. She was the wife of the late Robert Dumas and although always wanting a daughter, was the mother of three boys; Robert Dumas of Charlton, MA, Scott Dumas of Fayetteville, NY and Jim Dumas of Scituate, MA - commonly referred to as The Boys. However that want of hers was fulfilled as she was the mother-in-law to Kelly, Beth and Nicole, and grandmother to Carly, Kiley, Kyra and Megan. Although spoken of in the past tense, she will forever be in the hearts and the memories of her family and friends. A funeral service will be held Monday March 16th at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of the Matarese Funeral Home, 325 Main St. Ashland, MA. Calling hours will be held Monday from 12:00-2:00 PM prior to the service. www.mataresefuneral.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 12, 2020