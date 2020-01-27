|
Lynn (Breitbord) Goldberg, 71, of Framingham, passed away peacefully after a long illness on January 25. Duaghter of the late Irving and Dorothy Breitbord of Worcester. She is survived by her beloved husband Howard of almost 50 years. She was loved by her son Jeffrey Goldberg, his wife Jacqui and their sons, Isaac, Henry and Mitch of Framingham; her son Steven Goldberg, his wife Debra and their son Theodore of Ashland; her brother Larry Breitbord and his wife Patricia of Chico, CA and her uncle and aunt Irving and Avis Pilson of Worcester. Lynn and Howie were high school sweethearts and married right out of college. They built a beautiful life together with their 2 children and their 4 grandchildren.Their love was a beautiful friendship and partnership that has served as a wonderful example and role model to their entire family. Lynn taught preschool at the Westboro Area JCC for many years. She got immense joy from being a part of the lives of so many children and their families. She continued to enjoy that work after her retirement by volunteering at her grandchildren's school, Potter Road Elementary School. She would read to children in the library on a weekly basis. Lynn's greatest joy in life was spending time with her grandsons. She and Howie enjoyed many trips together, traveling the world in their retirement years. Lynn particularly loved traveling around Italy and sampling whatever gelato was available. She was always happy to share travel advice, recipes, and restaurant recommendations with anyone who was planning a getaway. Lynn loved being the matriarch of her large extended family including all of her Breitbord, Pilson and Goldberg relatives. Lynn was well known for carrying on her mother's tradition of cooking delicious, traditional Jewish meals for the holidays, especially latkes for Hanukkah. Lynn will be greatly missed by her family and friends. The family wishes to thank the BIDMC Cancer Center for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (give.ocrahope.org) or a . Services will be held on Tuesday, January 28 at 2p.m. at Temple Beth Am, 300 Pleasant St, Framingham. Interment will follow at Framingham-Natick Hebrew Cemetery, 60 Fairview Ave, Natick. Memorial observance at her late residence following the service until 7p.m., Wednesday and Thursday from 2-4p.m. and 6-8p.m. Levine Chapels, Brookline. 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jan. 27, 2020