Lynn Thompson, 83, of Holliston, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Born in Sudbury Ontario, Canada, she was the daughter of the late Winifred (McGee) and Eric Army Armstrong. She was the wife of the late Samuel John Thompson. Born and raised in Ontario, Canada, Lynn came to America and settled in Holliston 53 years ago. She worked as an administrative assistant in the residence program at Framingham Union Hospital. In her younger years, she enjoyed playing USTA tennis, time spent in her pool, and watching hockey. She is survived by her son, Matthew Thompson of San Capistrano, CA and her daughter, Leslie A. Nicholas of Austin, TX. She also leaves behind 7 grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son, Michael D. Thompson and her brother, Ron Armstrong. Funeral arrangements are private and under the care of the Chesmore Funeral Home of Holliston, www.ChesmoreFuneralHome.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation P.O. Box 5014Hagerstown, MD 21741 or michaeljfox.org

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Oct. 18, 2020.
