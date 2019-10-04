MetroWest Daily News Obituaries
McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home
11 Lincoln St
Framingham, MA 01702
(508) 875-4747
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Holy Family Chapel of St. Patricks Manor
863 Central St
Framingham, MA
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Family Chapel of St. Patricks Manor
863 Central St.
Framingham, MA
Interment
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Patricks Cemetery
Fall River, MA
1940 - 2019
M. Francis Clare Obituary
Sr. M. Francis Clare of All Saints, O. Carm., passed into eternal life on October 2, 2019 at St. Patricks Manor, Framingham, MA in her 55th year of religious life. Rosalina F. Magano was born in Fall River, MA on September 7, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Manual & Mary (Souza Rapoza) Magano. Sr. M. Francis Clare entered the Community on September 12, 1964, professed her first vows on April 5, 1967, and made her final profession on December 8, 1972. She served in various capacities, often incorporating her musical gifts through therapy to the residents. Her lengthiest missions were spent at Marian Manor in So. Boston, and St. Patricks Manor in Framingham. She is survived by her sister, Sr. Mary Ellen Bernadette, O.Carm., and her Sisters in Carmel. Family and friends will honor and remember Sr. M. Francis Clare of All Saints life by gathering for visiting hours in the Holy Family Chapel of St. Patricks Manor, 863 Central St., Framingham on Friday October 4th from 2 | 7 P.M. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the Chapel on Saturday morning at 10 oclock. Interment will take place on Friday, October 11th in St. Patricks Cemetery, Fall River at 2 P.M. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Sr. M. Francis Clares name to the: Carmelite Sisters for the Aged & Infirm, 863 Central St., Framingham, MA 01701. Arrangements by the McCarthy, McKinnney & Lawler Funeral Home of Framingham. For directions and online tributes, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Oct. 4, 2019
