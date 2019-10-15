|
Mabelle Louise (Koffinke) Wadkins, 75, died Thursday October 10, 2019 at UMASS Memorial Hospital, Worcester. Born in Framingham, she was the daughter of the late Charles Koffinke and Rose (Handverger) Chapin. Ms. Wadkins was a loving Mother, Sister, Grandmother, and friend. She touched many lives and will be truly missed. Mabelle is survived by her children, Sarah Wadkins, Suzanne Fitzpatrick, John Wadkins and wife Jillian, David Moberg and Minnette Davila. She is also survived by her sister, Minnette Koffinke; nephew, Billy Koffinke and wife Wendi; her many grandchildren and grandniece. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend visiting hours Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 10-11 at the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech St. Framingham. Graveside service will follow at Edgell Grove Cemetery, Framingham. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave., Suite 1100, Bethesda, MD 20814. To sign the online guestbook or leave a message of condolence, please visit www.nortonfuneralhome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Oct. 15, 2019