Madeline (Calvello) Kanieff of Framingham passed away peacefully of natural causes on February 26, 2019. She was 86 years old. Madeline was born on September 25, 1932 in Brooklyn NY to Angelina (Donofrio) and Nicholas Calvello. She was the youngest of two children. Her brother Peter passed away in 2009. Despite having moved to Framingham in 1966 and living the majority of her life in the Boston area, Madeline always considered herself a New Yorker. She was very proud of having been raised an Italian in Brooklyn. Madeline loved a good meal and conversation with her many friends and family. Madeline's lifelong passion was art. As a young woman she studied in NYC with such notable artists as Franz Kline, Phillip Guston, and Burne Hogarth. In her 50s Madeline decided to pursue her bachelors degree in art and ultimately graduated from the Boston Museum School of Fine Arts. She maintained an art studio in Natick for over 25 years. Madeline also loved music and dance. She was a ballroom dance instructor at Arthur Murray Studios in NYC during the late 1950s and early 1960s while she lived in Greenwich Village during the beatnik era with her best friend Marie. Madeline leaves behind her three children: Nick, Mark, and Natasha; her three grandchildren: Jack, Kate, and James; her son in-law Peter and daughter in-law Terri; her sister-in-law Rosemary; her nieces and nephews Gregory, Peter, Rosemary, Laura, and Michael; and Boris Kanieff. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a time of visitation on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 10 AM to 12:30 PM at Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech Street (corner of Union Ave.) Framingham, MA followed by a service at 12:30 at the funeral home. Burial at St. Stephen Cemetery will be private. Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 28, 2019