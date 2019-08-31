Home

Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Cape Church
678 Stony Brook Rd.,
Brewster, MA
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Cape Church
678 Stony Brook Rd
Brewster, MA
Manuel Almada Obituary
Manuel (Manny) Almada, 94, of Dennis, formerly of Hudson, MA passed away August 27, 2019. His surviving family members include his wife of 72 years, Jean (Sims) Almada, his son Michael and wife Pam Almada, Plymouth, daughter Mary Ann and husband Michael Bearse, Hyannis, MA, daughter-in-law Yvonne Almada, Mashpee. Manny had eight grandchildren: Ben, B, and Ethan and wife, Jennifer Almada , Katie Knott, Christopher and Justin Bearse, Jennifer Slager, Dina Saldivar, Leah Collette and Christopher Almada, and four great grandchildren: Ella and Colton Almada and Chris and Haley Slager. He was pre-deceased by his eldest son, David Almada of Mashpee. Manny graduated from Hudson High School where he was an avid sportsman, captain and quarterback of the football team; he served in the US Army during WWII and was a decorated veteran of the Battle of the Bulge and Colmar Pocket; upon return to Hudson, he worked at Thomas Taylor and Sons, then the US Post office for 35 years; in retirement, he worked as a ranger at the Dennis Pines Golf Course. In civic activities, Manny was an enthusiastic Little League coach, a long time active member and Past Exalted Ruler of the Hudson Lodge of Elks; and volunteered with the St. Vincent De Paul Society. He retained his great smile, sense of humor and kindness to his last days and will be greatly missed by family, friends and neighbors. A period of visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 3 at 10 am, at Our Lady of the Cape Church, 678 Stony Brook Rd., Brewster, MA, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. Interment will be held at the Massachusetts National Veterans Cemetery, Bourne, MA, on Friday, September 6, at 9:30 am. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mannys memory may be made to the Cape Cod Veterans, P.O. Box 81, Dennis Port, MA 02639 Phone: 508-240-7342, capecodveterans. org. Notes of comfort may be made to his family at www. morrisoconnorblute.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 31, 2019
