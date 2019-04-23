|
Manuel Cordeiro, Jr., 86, of Hudson, passed away peacefully, on Sunday, April 21, 2019, at Marlborough Hospital, surrounded by his family, after a period of declining health. He leaves his beloved wife of over 63 years, M. Bernadette (OConnor) Cordeiro. Manuel was born on August 20, 1932, a son of the late Manuel and Phoebe (Ferreira) Cordeiro. He spent his early childhood in Dighton, MA and later moved to Hudson, MA with his family, where he attended High School. After finishing school, he enlisted in the United States Army, honorably serving his Nation from 1953 until 1955 during the Korean War. He later returned to Hudson, working in the family business, Mannys Cafe, which he eventually owned and operated. Manny was well known in Hudson and enjoyed spending time with his many lifetime friends from the Cafe. He was a longtime member at the Elks, AMVETS, Riverside Rod and Gun Club and the Eagles in Hudson. He also enjoyed traveling, deep-sea fishing and sponsoring Cordeiros Lounge, his local softball team. In addition to the love of his life, M. Bernadette (OConnor) Cordeiro, he was also survived by his two children, Edward F. Cordeiro and Debra R. Cordeiro, both of Hudson; six grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. He was also predeceased by his brother, Edward Cordeiro. Friends and Relatives are invited to a graveside committal service at 11 a.m., on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Saint Michael Cemetery in Hudson. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date to be determined. Tighe Hamilton Regional Funeral Home is honored to be assisting with his arrangements. Manuels family has requested that flowers be omitted, and instead memorial donations be made to Saint Judes Childrens Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105; or Saint Michael Parish, 21 Manning St., Hudson, MA 01749.
Published in MetroWest Daily News from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019