Mara S.Potter, 57, of Medway passed away on July 2nd after a long, brave battle with an illness. Beloved wife of Mark R. Potter of Medway. Devoted mother to Christopher and Aleah Potter of Medway. Loving sister of Rena Gurski and her husband Michael Speisman of Natick, Kata Gurski and her husband Robert Klueg of Linwood, NJ and Anya Byam of Burlington, VT. Daughter of Harriet A. Gurski of Linwood, NJ and the late Richard Gurski. Daughter in law of Rose Potter of Eastham and the late Robert Potter. Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Mara earned her bachelors degree at Boston College in 1985 and her MBA at Babson College in 2013. She enjoyed scuba diving, travel, and all things Disney. Known for her beautiful smile, her family was the most important thing in her life. Mara was in a research study and requested her brain be donated to research at Mass General with hope that one day they will understand the cause of Frontotemporal Disorders and find a cure. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Dr. Dickersons Dementia Research Program in the Massachusetts General Hospital Frontotemporal Disorders Unit. Your generous gifts support the clinical care and research efforts for individuals living with early onset dementias. Gifts may be made online: https://Giving.MassGeneral.org/FTDUnit
. Donations Made by Check: Checks may be made payable to "MGH Dr. Dickerson Lab" Memo: In Memory of Mara Potter Mail to: Alexandra Van Strien, Mass General Development Office, 125 Nashua Street, Ste 540 Boston, MA 02114. Due to COVID-19, a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. For guestbook, www.everettfuneral.com
.