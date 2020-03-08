Home

POWERED BY

Services
Slattery Funeral Home
40 Pleasant Street
Marlborough, MA 01752
(508) 485-0225
Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
EVERGREEN CEMETERY
Wilson Street
Marlborough, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marc Chaves
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marc J. Chaves

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marc J. Chaves Obituary
Marc Joseph Chaves, 50, of Marlborough, died March 4, 2020 at UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester. He was the son of the late Joseph M. and Gayle M. (Guest) Chaves. He was also predeceased by his sister Brenda Chaves. Marc is survived by his brother Joseph Chaves and his wife Lyn of Marlborough, his sister Melissa Chaves of Marlborough, his uncle Ron Guest of Marlborough, his step-mother Joanne Chaves of Ashland and his lifelong friend Pam Holman. Visiting hours will be held on March 10th from 4- 7 p.m. at the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home on March 11 at 10a.m.. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Wilson St., Marlborough, Ma. For Marc's full obituary, please visit www.slatteryfuneralhome.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marc's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -