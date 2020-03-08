|
Marc Joseph Chaves, 50, of Marlborough, died March 4, 2020 at UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester. He was the son of the late Joseph M. and Gayle M. (Guest) Chaves. He was also predeceased by his sister Brenda Chaves. Marc is survived by his brother Joseph Chaves and his wife Lyn of Marlborough, his sister Melissa Chaves of Marlborough, his uncle Ron Guest of Marlborough, his step-mother Joanne Chaves of Ashland and his lifelong friend Pam Holman. Visiting hours will be held on March 10th from 4- 7 p.m. at the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home on March 11 at 10a.m.. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Wilson St., Marlborough, Ma. For Marc's full obituary, please visit www.slatteryfuneralhome.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 8, 2020