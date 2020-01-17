MetroWest Daily News Obituaries
|
Marcelline Myers
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
8:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Marcelline L. Myers


1927 - 2020
Marcelline L. Myers Obituary
Marcelline Louise (Stratigakis) Myers, age 92, of Framingham, died January 15, 2020 at the Midcoast Senior Health Center in Brunswick, Maine. She was the wife of 62 years to her late husband Eugene who passed away in 2012. "Marcy" was born in Lynn, MA to Thomas and Panayiota Stratigakis on March 24, 1927. She is survived by her children Gene Myers and his wife Lauri of Springhill FL, Barbara Anderson and her husband Michael of Plano TX, and Michael Myers and his wife Doreen of Augusta, ME; five grandchildren, Eric, Alicia, Renee, Annie and Heidi; seven great grandchildren Layla and Tommy, Deanna and JJ, Donnie, and Mathew and Marcus. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Marcelline was the youngest of eight children. Her three late sisters Georgia, Florence and Penelope and four late brothers Theodore, Christopher, Everett, and Edward. She was the last of her family from the Greatest Generation. Friends and family are invited to attend visiting hours at the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech St. (Corner of Union Aver.) Framingham, on Saturday January 18, 2020 from 8:00-9:30AM, and her funeral home service at 10AM . Burial will follow at Edgell Grove Cemetery, Framingham. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to , , or 311 Arsenal Rd., Watertown, MA 02472. To leave a message of condolence please visit www.nortonfuneralhome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jan. 17, 2020
