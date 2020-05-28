|
Marcia (Taylor) Buckminster was born on July 16, 1939, in New Bedford, and passed in Plymouth on May 23, 2020, from complications of the Corona Virus. Marcia was the daughter of Alfred and Virginia (Manchester) Taylor of New Bedford. Marcia was educated in New Bedford Public Schools, Newton Wellesley Hospital School of Nursing, and Northeastern University. Early in her career, she worked at Boston Childrens Hospital and later was the Director of School Health Services for nearly 25 years for Framingham Public Schools. She was also an Adjunct Professor of Nursing at Cambridge College. Her passion in her career was the wellbeing of all of the school children who she served. Over the course of her career, Mrs. Buckminster received many accolades. She was the President of the Massachusetts School Nurses Organization and the Vice President of the National Association of School Nurses. She received many citations from the Massachusetts Senate and she testified before the United States Senate at the request of Senator John Kerry on the need for vaccinations in public schools. Marcia is pre-deceased by her brothers Alfred Taylor, Jr. of Providence, Rhode Island and Donald Taylor of Arvada, Colorado. She also had several nieces and nephews on both sides of the family. Marcia was the devoted wife of 60 years of Bruce Buckminster of Upton. She was also the loving mother of four sons, Kyle Buckminster and his wife Lynn of Falmouth, Douglas Buckminster and his wife Dianne of Manhattan, and Scott Buckminster and his wife Cherie of Upton. She is pre-deceased by her son Mark Buckminster. She was the loving grandmother to six grandchildren, Marissa and Lauren Buckminster of Newton, Owen and Sofie Buckminster of Manhattan and Max and Zane Buckminster of St. Johnsbury, Vermont. Marcia lived her life on her own terms and was loved by many. A celebration of life will be scheduled for September. Services were entrusted to the care of the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, Plymouth. For more information or to sign the online guestbook please, visit www. cartmelldavis.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 28, 2020