Marcia E. (Fortin) Pierannunzi, 80, of Mendon Rd died peacefully at home with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of Anthony H. Pierannunzi. Born in White Plains , New York , daughter of the late Marcel and Thelma (Reid) Fortin. Marcia loved to cook, garden, enjoyed walking and was an amazing swing dancer. She will always be remembered for her infectious smile, her love of family and her kind compassionate spirit. Marcia had a successful 9 year career in retail management followed by a 21 year career as a teachers aide in Framingham Public School System, working with children with special needs. Besides her husband Anthony, she is survived by her two children, Shari Ann Shohan, and her husband Steven of Blackstone, MA. and Kenneth Pierannunzi and his wife Jeannie of Georgia. One sister, Barbara Delasanta of Woonsocket and one brother Rick Fortin of CT. six grandchildren, and three great - grandchildren and many nieces and neph- ews. She was also the sister of the late Janet LeDuke. Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Sunday , July 28, from 4-6 PM at the S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home 1583 Diamond Hill Rd. Woonsocket, RI A Mass of Christian burial is scheduled for Monday, July 29 at 10 AM in St. Anthonys Church 128 Greene St. Woonsocket, RI 02895. Burial will be at a later date . In lieu of flowers, donations in Marcias memory to Hope Health, 1085 North Main St. Providence, RI 02904 or St. Anthony Church 128 Greene St. Woonsocket, RI 02895 would be appreciated. sdipardomcfh.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on July 27, 2019