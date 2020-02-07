Home

John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
(508) 653-4342
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
Margaret A. Bigwood


1966 - 2020
Margaret A. Bigwood Obituary
Margaret Ann Bigwood in Framingham formerly of East Boston and Winthrop January 31, 2020. Devoted mother of David, Robert, Nick, Jimmy, and Nathan. Loving daughter of the late David Lawrence and Doris Margaret (Wall) Bigwood. Sister of Marsha, Danny, Gary, Billy and the late Richie. Dear friend of Nancy Rivera. Visiting Hours in the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home 4 Park Street Natick Common on Monday Feb. 10 th from 6-8 pm. Funeral Service and Interment Private. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. For directions and guestbook please visit www.everettfuneral.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 7, 2020
