Margaret A. (Daly) Dahill, 84, a longtime former Hudson resident, passed away peacefully March 21, 2019 with her loving daughter and family mem- bers at her side. Fondly known as "Peggy," she was the beloved wife of 46 years to the late Joseph F. Dahill. She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth A. Lisa Dahill of Maynard and her partner Joe Monju of Arlington; her loving nieces and nephews, Jay Byrne of Sharon, Diane Rohr of Hudson, Cindy Byrne of Easton, Maureen Riley of Hull, Patty Boyle of Stow, Peggy McDonald of Watertown, Bill Riley of Charlestown, Jimmy Riley of Newton, along with her many friends. She was the sister of the late Eleanor Daly, Mary Byrne and Catherine Kitty Riley and is survived by her brother-in-law Billy Riley of Waban. Born and raised in Belmont, she was a daughter of the late James and Bridget (Shanahan) Daly. A graduate of Belmont High School, she earned an associates degree from Chandler School for Women in Boston and was employed as an administrative assistant for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. of Marlborough, MA until her retirement. She was a devoted wife, mother and loyal friend with a great sense of humor. She truly cherished spending time with her family, always looked forward to socializing with friends, and looked forward to reading and listening to Irish music. A Hudson resident from 1980-2015, she was a longtime member of St. Michael's Parish. In recent years she was a resident of Concord Park Senior Living in Concord, where she grew very fond of her friends. She leaves behind memories of a kind women with a giving spirit to all who loved and knew her. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday March 26th from 4 - 7 p.m. at the Acton Funeral Home 470 Massachusetts Ave., (Rt. 111), Acton. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wed., March 27th at 9am in Saint Michaels Church, 21 Manning St, Hudson with burial following in Forestvale Cemetery, Broad St., Hudson. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to House, 75 Sylvan St., Suite 102, Danvers, MA 01923 or The Jimmy Fund, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. Memorial page www.actonfuneralhome.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 24, 2019