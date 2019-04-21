MetroWest Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chesmore Funeral Home
854 Washington St
Holliston, MA 01746
(508) 429-2391
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Chesmore Funeral Home
854 Washington St
Holliston, MA 01746
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret George
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret A. George

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Margaret A. George Obituary
Margaret Ann George, 77, daughter of the late Margaret E. (Sullivan) George and Edgar L. George, loving sister of William H. George, passed away on April 18, 2019. Margaret Ann was born in Norwood on March 8, 1942. Diagnosed with Sturge-Weber syndrome, her parents were told she would not survive the year. Margaret Ann attended the Kennedy Day School / Franciscan Hospital for Children in Brighton, MA, and Wrentham State School. In her adult life she lived at various group residences, Mountain House in Needham, and most recently at Webster Street, a Group Residence in Newton. Margaret was a past member of the Bowleros of Natick. She attended Gateway Arts in Brookline, where she showed her creativity in pottery and painting. She also worked at The Price Center in Newton. During her life, Margaret was a spokeswoman for the mentally and physically challenged as a representative of SMARC, speaking out for equality for both the physically and mentally challenged at the Massachusetts State House and the Newton Elementary Schools. Margaret was the loving sister-in-law of Ellen George, loving aunt of Matthew M. George and his wife Laney, the loving aunt of Sandra George ONeil and her husband Tim, and the loving grand aunt of Halle, Kristen, Matthew, and Andrew George, and Topher and Jaselin ONeil. Margaret had many cousins in California, Ohio, Wisconsin and Colorado. Visitation will be held at the Chesmore Funeral Home, 854 Washington St., Holliston, MA on Tuesday, April 23rd from 9:30 to 10:30 am followed by a funeral Mass in celebration of Margaret Anns life at 11:00 am at St. Marys Church, 708 Washington St., Holliston, MA. Burial will be private. Donations in Margarets memory may be made to NWW, Newton Wellesley Weston Committee for Community Living, Inc. 228 Webster St., Newton, MA. https:// nwwcommittee.org/give..
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chesmore Funeral Home
Download Now