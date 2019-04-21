Margaret Ann George, 77, daughter of the late Margaret E. (Sullivan) George and Edgar L. George, loving sister of William H. George, passed away on April 18, 2019. Margaret Ann was born in Norwood on March 8, 1942. Diagnosed with Sturge-Weber syndrome, her parents were told she would not survive the year. Margaret Ann attended the Kennedy Day School / Franciscan Hospital for Children in Brighton, MA, and Wrentham State School. In her adult life she lived at various group residences, Mountain House in Needham, and most recently at Webster Street, a Group Residence in Newton. Margaret was a past member of the Bowleros of Natick. She attended Gateway Arts in Brookline, where she showed her creativity in pottery and painting. She also worked at The Price Center in Newton. During her life, Margaret was a spokeswoman for the mentally and physically challenged as a representative of SMARC, speaking out for equality for both the physically and mentally challenged at the Massachusetts State House and the Newton Elementary Schools. Margaret was the loving sister-in-law of Ellen George, loving aunt of Matthew M. George and his wife Laney, the loving aunt of Sandra George ONeil and her husband Tim, and the loving grand aunt of Halle, Kristen, Matthew, and Andrew George, and Topher and Jaselin ONeil. Margaret had many cousins in California, Ohio, Wisconsin and Colorado. Visitation will be held at the Chesmore Funeral Home, 854 Washington St., Holliston, MA on Tuesday, April 23rd from 9:30 to 10:30 am followed by a funeral Mass in celebration of Margaret Anns life at 11:00 am at St. Marys Church, 708 Washington St., Holliston, MA. Burial will be private. Donations in Margarets memory may be made to NWW, Newton Wellesley Weston Committee for Community Living, Inc. 228 Webster St., Newton, MA. https:// nwwcommittee.org/give.. Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary