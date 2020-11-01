1/1
Margaret A. Maloney
Margaret A. "Maggie" Maloney, 39, of Westborough and formerly of Southborough passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. She was the daughter of Carol A. (Fiorentino) Maloney and the late Edward W. Maloney. Maggie was a 2000 graduate of Algonquin Regional High School in Northborough and attended Assumption College in Worcester and Gordon College in Boston. She worked in Christian ministry where she helped many people. Maggie was very musical and could play the piano and the clarinet. She also enjoyed writing poetry, which comforted the people she shared it with. Maggie will be missed by all that knew her. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her siblings, Katherine Fagiani and her husband Christopher; Michael Maloney; her uncles, Paul Fiorentino; William Maloney and his wife Susan; also her aunt Jacqueline Fiorentino; her nieces and cousins. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, November 2, from 9:30 to 11 am at the Morris Funeral Home, 40 Main Street, Southborough. Due to the covid-19 restrictions set forth by the Governor, the funeral will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in her memory to Learn 2 Cope, 4 Court Street, Suite 110, Taunton, MA 02780. To leave words of condolence to the family, visit www.morrisSouthborough funeral.com.

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Morris Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Morris Funeral Home
40 Main Street
Southborough, MA 01772
(508) 485-4111
November 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morris Funeral Home
October 31, 2020
Carol, I am so sorry for your loss. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Linda Maguire
Acquaintance
October 31, 2020
Carol.
Maggie was a beautiful young woman that will be missed.
May the love of friends and family carry you through time.
Sherry Gidney
Friend
