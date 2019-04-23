|
|
Margaret Ann (Tetreault) Putnam, 81, passed away peacefully on March 23, 2019. Margaret was born on January 28, 1938 in Pittsfield, MA, daughter of Margaret (Henderson) Tetreault and F. Donald Tetreault. Margaret grew up in Pittsfield, but spent most of her adult life in Sudbury, MA. Margaret graduated from St. Luke's in Pittsfield, and worked as a psychiatric nurse for many years. After taking off time to be home with family, she started a second career as a beloved child care teacher. Margaret enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially her two granddaughters. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed family picnics, walks with her niece and nephews, and visiting Colorado. Margaret will be greatly missed by all. Margaret is survived by her son, Steven Putnam, and daughter, Stacy Putnam, and son-in-law, David Maddy, and their children, Eden and Audrey. She is also survived by her sister, Joan Lambert and husband, Carl, her brother, David Tetreault, and her brother, Robert Tatro, and his wife, Sharon. She was predeceased by a son, Craig Putnam, and a daughter, Constance Putnam, as well as a brother, Donald Tetreault. There will be no services at this time. If you would like to share a memory, or leave a note for the family, you may do so at: http://main.acsevents.org/goto/PegPutnam.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 23, 2019