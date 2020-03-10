|
Margaret "Peggy" Barrett passed away peacefully on March 7, 2020. She was 85 years old. Peggy was the youngest of nine brothers and sisters (John, Mary, Helen, Joe, Eddie, Tom, Ann and Frank) and was the child of Norah Smith and John Keough, immigrants from Galway and Roscommon, Ireland. Born in Jamaica Plain, Mass., she graduated from St. Thomas Aquinas High School. In 1956, she married M. Joseph Barrett. The two had met in an Irish dance hall in South Boston. The couple remained madly in love until Joe's death in 2008, 52 beautiful years of marriage. Peggy had five children and she is survived by Kathy, Joseph, Linda-Marie, Diane, and Stephen. Peggy is also survived by many grandchildren, Connor, Sionan, Kiara, Aedan, Brennan, Chloe, Liam, William and Finn and one great-grandchild, Khairi. Peggy loved music, playing the accordion and piano for family and friends. She was always the host of family gatherings, bringing together her large Irish immigrant family. Whether it be singing a lovely song, telling a corny joke, admiring someone's achievement or just sharing time, Peggy always brought smiles wherever she went. Like her older sister Helen, she was one to slide a five-dollar bill into the palm of your hand and tell them not to tell anybody she gave you it. Peggy's great devotions were her Catholic faith and her family. Peggy was a true Irish beauty, in every way. She raised her family in Jamaica Plain until moving to Natick in 1967, where she lived until shortly before her death. Peggy rooted for her children's success and whatever Boston sports team was playing! She was a big fan of the Cape and along with Joe, loved to dance at Irish social gatherings in Boston and on the Cape. She especially loved to treat her grandchildren to ice cream at Sundae School as a tradition in the summertime, putting a quarter in the player piano as the children played and danced around her. Peggy will be remembered not simply for her beauty, but her warmth and smile. She really cared about you if she knew you. She was an avid reader and read special Worcester Talking Book Library texts sent to her in her later years. Peggy stayed at St. Patrick's Manor in Framingham. They took wonderful care of her and provided a stimulating Catholic envorinment. She was the best at bingo right to the end! Visiting hours in the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street, Natick Common, on March 10, from 4 - 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Funeral Mass in St. Patrick's Manor 863 Central Street, Framingham, Ma. on March 11th at 10a.m. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery, Natick, Ma. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Margaret may be made to the Worcester Talking Book Library, 3 Salem Street, Worcester, MA. 01608. For directions and guest book please visit www.everettfuneral.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 10, 2020