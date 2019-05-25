Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
3:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Cushing Memorial Chapel
80 Dudley Road
Framingham, MA
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
La Cantina Italiana Restaurant
911 Waverley Street
Framingham, MA
Margaret Bennison Obituary
Margaret Clarissa (Miller) Bennison, 70, of Holliston, passed away peacefully at home January 31, 2019 with her devoted daughters by her side. "Margi" leaves behind her three children: Marci Reed of Holliston, Susan Bennison of Framingham and James Bennison and his wife Christina, of Dracut. Other survivors include her sisters, Marilyn Crocker and husband, Joe, of Wells, ME, and Jennifer Drozdick, of Lawrence. Friends and family are invited to join us in remembering Margi on June 1, 2019. A memorial service will be held at Cushing Memorial Chapel, 80 Dudley Road, Framingham, 3:30|4:30 PM. A celebration of her remarkable life and spirit will follow from 5:00|9:00 PM at La Cantina Italiana Restaurant, 911 Waverley Street, Framingham. Memorial contributions for metastatic breast cancer research may be made to METAvivor Research and Support, 1783 Forest Drive, #184, Annapolis, MD 21401, www.metavivor.org.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 25, 2019
