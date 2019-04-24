Home

Services
Bellows Funeral Chapel
160 River Road
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 723-9792
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bellows Funeral Chapel
160 River Road
Lincoln, RI 02865
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Bellows Funeral Chapel
160 River Road
Lincoln, RI 02865
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Mary, Mother of Mankind Church
25 Fourth Street
North Providence, RI
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
Saint Mary's Cemetery
203 Southampton Road
Westfield, MA
View Map
Margaret C. (Dugan) Daley, 93, formerly of Natick, Massachusetts, died Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Highlands on the East Side, Providence, R.I. She was the beloved wife of the late Francis X. Dale y Born in Boston, a daughter of the late William and Mary (Dangle) Dugan she had lived in Natick for thirty-five years, moving to North Providence, R.I. two years ago. Mrs. Daley worked as a secretary in the Wellesley School System, and for various doctor's offices before retiring thirty years ago. She was a former communicant of Saint Linus Church, Natick, where she was a lector and volunteered as a money counter, and a communicant of Mary, Mother of Mankind Church, North Providence, R.I. She is survived by two daughters, Barbara Gaviani of North Providence, R.I., and Colleen Perkins of Steam-boat Springs, CO; two sons, Thomas F. Daley of Rushylvania, OH, and Peter A. Daley of Steamboat Springs, CO; and four grandchildren. She was the sister of the late William Duggan, Mary Morin and Frederick Duggan. Her funeral will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. from Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln, R.I., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. in Mary, Mother of Mankind Church, 25 Fourth Street, North Providence, R.I.. Relatives and friends are invited, and may call Friday from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held Monday, April 29, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Mary's Cemetery, 203 Southampton Road, Westfield. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Highlands on the East Side, 101 Highland Avenue, Providence, R.I. 02906 would be appreciated. For directions and guest book, please visit www. bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 24, 2019
