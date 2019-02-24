Sister Margaret Catherine Sims, CSJ, in her 66th year as a beloved member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston, died Thursday, February 21, 2019. Devoted daughter of the late Ralph and Margaret (Norton) Sims and loving sister of the late Norman, Francis, Leonard, Ralph, Donald and Margaret Dacey. Survived by her many cherished nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and her Sisters in the Congregation. Formerly missioned as a teacher at St. Joseph School, Medford; Cristo Rey School, New Mexico; and St. Rose School, New Mexico. Sister also ministered in the Spanish Apostolate for the Archdiocese of Boston; served at the Oblate Retreat Houses in Natick and Rhode Island; organized pilgrimages at the Center for Peace in Concord and the Marian Community in Framingham where for over 20 years, Sister Margaret Catherine ministered as the Spiritual Director of the Spiritual Life Center and was the foundress of Betania II in Medway, MA. Visiting hours at Holy Spirit Chapel, Bethany Health Care Center, 97 Bethany Road, Framingham, Monday, February 25, 2019, 9:00 to 10:15 a.m. Prayer Service at 10:15 a.m. followed by the Funeral Mass and Prayers of Final Commendation at Bethany at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery, Natick, MA. Arrangements by Norton Funeral Home, Framingham. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Sisters of Saint Joseph, c/o Mission Advancement, 637 Cambridge St., Brighton, MA 02135. Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary