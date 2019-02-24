MetroWest Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Norton Funeral Home, Inc.
53 Beech St. Corner of Union Ave.
Framingham, MA 01702
508-875-7871
For more information about
Margaret Sims
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
Holy Spirit Chapel, Bethany Health Care Center
97 Bethany Road
Framingham, MA
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:15 AM
Holy Spirit Chapel, Bethany Health Care Center
97 Bethany Road
Framingham, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Spirit Chapel, Bethany Health Care Center
97 Bethany Road
Framingham, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Sims
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sister Margaret C. Sims CSJ

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sister Margaret C. Sims CSJ Obituary
Sister Margaret Catherine Sims, CSJ, in her 66th year as a beloved member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston, died Thursday, February 21, 2019. Devoted daughter of the late Ralph and Margaret (Norton) Sims and loving sister of the late Norman, Francis, Leonard, Ralph, Donald and Margaret Dacey. Survived by her many cherished nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and her Sisters in the Congregation. Formerly missioned as a teacher at St. Joseph School, Medford; Cristo Rey School, New Mexico; and St. Rose School, New Mexico. Sister also ministered in the Spanish Apostolate for the Archdiocese of Boston; served at the Oblate Retreat Houses in Natick and Rhode Island; organized pilgrimages at the Center for Peace in Concord and the Marian Community in Framingham where for over 20 years, Sister Margaret Catherine ministered as the Spiritual Director of the Spiritual Life Center and was the foundress of Betania II in Medway, MA. Visiting hours at Holy Spirit Chapel, Bethany Health Care Center, 97 Bethany Road, Framingham, Monday, February 25, 2019, 9:00 to 10:15 a.m. Prayer Service at 10:15 a.m. followed by the Funeral Mass and Prayers of Final Commendation at Bethany at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery, Natick, MA. Arrangements by Norton Funeral Home, Framingham. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Sisters of Saint Joseph, c/o Mission Advancement, 637 Cambridge St., Brighton, MA 02135.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Norton Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now